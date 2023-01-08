COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting was reported in the Hilltop section of Columbus Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 5:10 p.m. on the 700 block of Butler Avenue, Columbus police said.

Police dispatchers said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:19 p.m. Officers at the scene did not say if the victim was shot.

There is no further information available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.