Scene of a fatal shooting on Guilford Avenue in the Franklinton section of Columbus on Saturday, June 10, 2023. (SEN LI/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the west side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

Columbus police said the shooting happened at approximately 3:38 p.m. on the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue in the Franklinton section of the city.

The victim was pronounced dead at 3:48 p.m., according to police.

There is no other information available at this time.