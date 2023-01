COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found one person with a gunshot wound.

HAPPENING NOW: @ColumbusPolice are responding to a fatal shooting on Oak Street near the East Market. Officers were here shortly after 9am and found a person dead inside one of the apartment units. We’re on scene working to learn more. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/C6QQMJLUqp — Matthew Herchik (@MatthewHerchik) January 10, 2023

The victim was pronounced dead at approximately 9:03 a.m., according to police.

No further information is known at this time.