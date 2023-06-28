COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 270 East near State Route 315 near Worthington.

According to Columbus police, two vehicles were involved in a deadly crash near Linworth Road, at the I-270 and State Route 315 interchange, with one of the cars catching fire at 11:56 p.m. Tuesday night. No one else was injured.

Traffic was diverted to SR 315 South to State Route 161 eastbound, then back on 315 North to I-270 East. Interstate 270 East reopened over five hours later, at 5:30 a.m., while authorities tended to the crash scene.