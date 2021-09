Scene of a shooting on the 1400 block of Oak Street on the east side of Columbus on Saturday, Sept. 25.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting in east Columbus Saturday afternoon.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the 1400 block of Oak Street at approximately 4:38 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are searching for a navy blue vehicle in connection with the crime.

No further information is available at this time.