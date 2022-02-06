COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday evening in southeast Columbus that left one 24-year-old man dead.

Police say that around 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 700 block of Gilbert St. and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, 24-year-old Lee A. Mardis Jr., was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead at 9:00 p.m.

A second female victim was with Mardis Jr. at the time of the shooting but she did not sustain any injuries.

This is the 11th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.