COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a fatal crash in east Columbus where one person died early Friday morning.

Police say that at 12:44 a.m. on Friday, a driver in a 2022 Honda CRV was driving south on Barnett Rd. and approaching E. Mound St.

The car crossed the center line, drove off the left side and struck a tree, according to CPD.

Columbus Police report that the driver was transported to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation in what CPD state is the city’s 16th crash fatality of 2022.