COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized after a crash on the east side of Columbus Monday evening.

Columbus police said the crash happened on East Livingston Avenue east of Hamilton Road before 7 p.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:10 p.m. The other victim was taken to Mount Carmel East. Their condition is not known at this time.

There is no word on what led to the crash.