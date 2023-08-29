COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a stabbing Tuesday morning on the Southeast Side, and a man has been arrested in a northwest suburb.

Columbus police responded to reports of a stabbing about 6 a.m. in the 1400 block of Berkeley Road, in the Deshler Park neighborhood. The victim was pronounced dead at 6:18 a.m.

Police have yet to disclose the victim’s identity or what led to the incident but confirmed that one person was arrested less than an hour later at a Sheetz in Powell on Seldom Seen Road.

A sergeant at the scene reported that a man called 911 from the gas station and said he had killed his wife. Powell police said they are assisting in the investigation and that a suspect had been detained without incident.