COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being found shot in a crashed vehicle Wednesday evening.

According to Columbus police, officers responded to a call of a car crash on the 400 block of Johnson Street at approximately 6:30 p.m.

At the scene, the victim was found inside a car that had hit a structure. The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later pronounced dead at 7:34 p.m.

No further information is available at this time.