COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) – One person is dead and another was injured during a shooting just north of Downtown Columbus Wednesday morning.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at 12:14 a.m. and pronounced one dead at the scene at a parking on the corner of Kerr Street and Warren Street in Columbus’ Italian Village. A second man was taken to an area hospital, but his condition is unknown.

Shell casings found at the scene indicate there may have been more than one gun involved. The intersection of Kerr Street and Warren Street is closed while CPD’s homicide unit continues to investigate.

This fatal shooting occurred two weeks after a pair of shootings happened in a span of 24 hours. On Monday, June 19 a man was found dead, lying next to a dumpster with a gunshot wound to his head. The next morning two men were hospitalized after being shot near Weinland Park.