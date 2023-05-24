COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is hospitalized following a crash on a highway near downtown Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, a crash occurred just before 9:30 a.m. on Interstate 70 westbound and North Hague Avenue on the west side of Columbus.

Police said Diane Reed was driving a 2006 Ford Focus west on I-70 when the Focus crashed with a 2014 Dodge Ram, which was also driving west on I-70.

Reed was taken to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center in critical condition but later pronounced dead at 10:08 a.m.

The driver of the Ram was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

As of 1:49 p.m., I-70 westbound and Interstate 670 were reopened coming out of downtown Columbus. Both highways had been closed along with three ramps, according to a tweet by the Columbus Division of Police.

Police did not release information into the cause of the crash.

