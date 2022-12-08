Two people are dead after being shot near the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in north Columbus. (Sen Li/NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after being shot in north Columbus Thursday evening.

Dispatchers said Columbus police officers responded to the 1000 block of Marland Drive North in the Maize-Morse neighborhood after a call of a shooting came in at about 6:45 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was transported to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where they died.

Police did not have information on either victim, nor did they have suspect information.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.