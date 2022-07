Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash Saturday morning on the east side of Columbus, according to police.

Police say officers went to the intersection at North Nelson Road and East Broad Street just after 9:00 a.m. on the report of a crash involving two vehicles.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center and was pronounced dead at 9:20 a.m.

No further information is known at this time.