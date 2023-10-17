COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is dead after one-vehicle crash that closed the Interstate 670 eastbound ramp onto Interstate 270 South near the John Glenn International Airport.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, one person was found unresponsive after a one-vehicle crash at 11:33 p.m. Monday night. The incident report states that a black 2017 Toyota RAV4 was traveling eastbound on I-670 when the driver lost control of the vehicle while on the exit ramp.

The SUV careened through the gore in between the highway and exit ramp, and struck several bridge pillars at the Johnstown Road underpass. The Toyota came to rest at the last bridge pillar, where deputies and Mifflin Township EMS discovered the driver unresponsive in the vehicle.

The person was pronounced dead at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday morning and authorities closed the exit ramp for over five hours. It reopened at approximately 5 a.m.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the crash but asks that anyone with additional information contact the Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.