Scene of a fatal shooting near Frebis Avenue and Wager Street in Marion Village, Columbus, Ohio, on Aug. 6, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in the Merion Village neighborhood of Columbus.

The shooting was reported at approximately 2:43 p.m. near the intersection of Frebis Avenue and Wager Street.

According to Columbus police, the victim was driven from the scene to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:08 p.m.

Officers responded to both the scene of the shooting and to the hospital.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.