COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in southeast Columbus overnight Saturday, according to Columbus Police.

A CPD dispatcher stated officers went to the 4600 block of Fenimore Court just after 2:00am on a report of shots fired.

At the scene, a victim was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Mt. Carmel East in critical condition.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead just before 3:30am.

No further information is known at this time.