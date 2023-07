COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting early Saturday morning in the South Linden neighborhood in northeast Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, officers were called to a shooting at the 1200 block of East 25th Avenue at 1:58 a.m. Officers found one victim who had been shot. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m.

No further information is known at this time.