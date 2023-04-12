COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting near a community center on the south side of Columbus, the second shooting near a city recreation center on Wednesday.

According to police, the second shooting took place on the 1100 block of Rhoads Avenue near the Driving Park Community Center at approximately 6:51 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at 6:58 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time.

The first shooting at a city community center Wednesday was reported at the Linden Community Center on Briarwood Avenue just less than an hour earlier. One person was critically injured in that shooting, which remains under investigation.