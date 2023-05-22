COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is dead after a motorcycle struck another car that was involved in an accident on the south side of Columbus Sunday evening.

According to Columbus police, a 2012 Nissan Altima was traveling east on Williams Road, approaching Hurd Road in the Far South neighborhood. As well, a 2008 Honda Accord was trailing the Nissan, which slowed to make a left turn onto Hurd Road. Police say the Honda failed to maintain assured clear distance ahead and struck the left rear of the Nissan.

The Nissan was pushed eastbound on Williams Road, past the Hurd Road intersection, while the Honda rolled and stopped in the westbound lane of Williams Road. At that time, a Suzuki Hayabusa was traveling west on Williams Road approaching Hurd Road and struck the Honda.

Columbus Fire Medic team arrived and transported the unnamed motorcyclist to Grant Medical Center. The victim was listed in critical condition, but he was later pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m. Monday morning.