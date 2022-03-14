COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a six-vehicle accident in east Columbus Monday night.

According to Columbus Police, officers responded to the crash at approximately 9:35 p.m. on the 6400 block of East Broad Street near a Waffle House restaurant.

Police have not released the victim’s identity or details into what may have caused the crash.

The eastbound lanes of Broad Street are currently closed in the area between Rosehill Road and McNaughten Road.

Police said no other people involved in the crash were taken to the hospital.

No further information is available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.