COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after Columbus police officers responded to the Ohio Statehouse for a call of a shooting Sunday night.

According to Columbus police, the person was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:07 p.m.

A large portion of the lawn at the Statehouse is blocked off as both Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers investigate.

Because the shooting happened on Statehouse property, OSHP will investigate.

According to Columbus police, there is no suspect information available at this time.

There is no further information available at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.