A shooting on East Broad Street in the early hours of Sept. 8 left one person dead. (Photo: Ronald Clark)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person has died after a shooting outside of Donerick’s Pub House on East Broad Street.

The shooting, which happened in front of 6935 East Broad Street according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers, left one person in critical condition.

Medics took them to Mt. Carmel hospital where they were declared dead at 1:17 a.m.