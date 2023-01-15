COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting in the entrance of a west Columbus grocery store Sunday night.

Columbus police responded to a call for a shooting at the Kroger grocery store, 3600 Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 6:44 p.m.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center, where they were later pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

Police dispatchers did not say what led up to the shooting. Officers are currently on the scene investigating.

There is no further information at this time.