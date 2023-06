COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the south side of the city.

Columbus police have confirmed one person has died after a shooting on the 1400 block of South High Street in Merion Village. The incident was reported at around 12:45 a.m.

Police do not know what led to the shooting or say if there are any leads on suspects. NBC4 will update this developing story as more information becomes available.