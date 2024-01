COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person has died after a shooting Thursday morning on the northeast side of the city.

According to Columbus police one person was fatally shot in the 1800 block of Belcher Drive in the Northern Lights neighborhood early Thursday morning. Police, who responded to the scene after a call was placed at 8:29 a.m., did not release the victim’s name or any suspect information.

Details surrounding the shooting were also unavailable as police continue to investigate the scene.