COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A person is dead and another is injured after a motorcycle collided with a box truck in the Hilltop Friday afternoon.

A driver and passenger on a 2003 Kawasaki VN1500 motorcycle were traveling east on West Mound Street toward Clarendon Avenue at about 2:30 p.m. At the same time, a 2016 International 4300 box truck, traveling west, attempted to turn left on Clarendon Avenue when it collided with the motorcycle, according to Columbus police.

Both the motorcycle driver, a man, and his female passenger were ejected from the motorcycle and sustained serious injuries. Medics took both victims to Grant Medical Center, where the passenger died soon after. The driver of the box truck was not injured, according to police.

Columbus police’s Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.