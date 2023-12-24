COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after being hit by a car that did not stop after the collision in Southwest Columbus on Sunday evening.

The crash occurred at about 6:46 p.m., when a pedestrian was walking east on Dyer Road just west of State Route 104, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. An unknown vehicle was also traveling east on Dyer Road, when it struck the pedestrian and fled the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The pedestrian was transported to Grant Medical Center and pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. The sheriff’s office said the only information available on the vehicle is that it could be gray and it has front end damage on the passenger side, specifically a broken headlight.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigation Unit at 614-525-6113.