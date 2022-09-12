COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicles in separate northeast Columbus hit-skip crashes Sunday evening, according to police.

10:50 p.m.: One dead after being hit at Northtowne Blvd. and Morse Rd.

Police say just before 11:00 p.m., one person was hit by a maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee at Northtowne Boulevard and Morse Road.

That person was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead just before 1:15 a.m. Monday. CPD state the driver of the Jeep did not stay at the scene.

11:50 p.m.: One critical after being hit by two cars at Sunbury Rd. and Interstate 270

About an hour later, one person was hit by two vehicles at Sunbury Road and I-270, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

FCSO states that person was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition as the Accident Investigation Unit is handling the investigation.

Of the two vehicles involved, one stayed at the scene and another did not.