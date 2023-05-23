COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a two-car collision near John Glenn Columbus International Airport Monday night.

According to Columbus police a 2005 Volkswagen Passat was heading west on the 4300 block of East 5th Avenue just south of the airport at 8:25 p.m. At that time a 2004 Acura TSX, heading eastbound, crossed over the center line and struck the Passat head-on.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at 9:29 p.m. Police did not provide the victim’s identity.

The driver of the Acura was treated at the scene. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Columbus Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit.