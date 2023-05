COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after getting stuck in a machine while working at a factory in south Columbus Saturday morning.

According to a police dispatcher, a person was working at the Superior Die & Tool Machine company factory on 2301 Fairwood Avenue got stuck in a machine. A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire confirmed that person was a male employee who was pronounced dead at 10:22 a.m.

No further information is known at this time.