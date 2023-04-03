COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a fire Monday morning inside a south Columbus house.

According to a spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire, crews were sent to 1809 South 5th Street just before 9 a.m. after hearing reports of a structure on fire. Neighbors in the area told NBC4 they saw the front of the house in flames.

Fire crews arrived three minutes after the 911 call. They began to put out the fire and search for people trapped inside after hearing original reports multiple people could be trapped. After putting out the fire, CDF confirmed a man was the only person inside the building and was pronounced dead.

No further information is known at this time.