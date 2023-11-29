COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person is dead after a shooting on the far east side of Columbus Tuesday night.

According to Columbus police officers responded to reports of a shooting at 9:43 p.m. in the 900 block of Dressage Terrace in the East Broad area near Blacklick. There police say a victim was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex and taken to Mount Carmel East hospital where they were pronounced dead at 10:13 p.m.

Police said that the victim had met with two other males in the parking lot for unknown reasons. During the interaction one of the two men shot the victim, also for unknown reasons.

One of the two men was detained at the scene and was being held for questioning, though CPD did not release names of the victim or potential suspects as of Wednesday morning.

Homicide Unit detectives continue to investigate the shooting and ask that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective Lemmon at (614) 645-2558 or RALemmon@ColumbusPolice.org or to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).