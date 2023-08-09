COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died after being shot during an apparent home invasion on the east side of Columbus early Wednesday morning.

Police said that at 12:54 a.m. officers responded to reports of a robbery and shooting on the 1200 block of Elderwood Avenue in Beechwood. There a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:07 a.m.

According to CPD, no one else was injured and they believe the shooting occurred during a home invasion. It is unknown whether the attempted robbery was a targeted incident.

No suspect information has been given at this time, though police remain at the scene investigating. It was the first of two shootings on the city’s east side. Police also are investigating a shooting that occurred on East Livingston Avenue in Eastmoor just after 2 a.m.

