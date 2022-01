COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead following a crash Monday afternoon on the southeast side of Columbus.

Columbus police said the crash happened in the area of Lawrence Drive and Oakwood Avenue at approximately 3:35 p.m.

According to police, one of the vehicles struck a tree and at least two other vehicles were involved.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:42 p.m. A second victim was taken in stable condition to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.