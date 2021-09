COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after a car crash in north Columbus Tuesday evening.

According to Columbus police, the accident happened at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East Hudson Street at approximately 6:12 p.m.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:34 p.m.

Police said power lines are down in the roadway, closing the intersection to allow crews to address the power lines and for police to investigate the crash.