COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A motorist died Thursday after crashing into a tree on the east side of Columbus.

Around 11:30 a.m., the driver of a 2013 Nissan Murano was headed eastbound on East Broad Street towards Westland Avenue when they swerved and jumped the curb on the north side of the roadway several times, according to the Columbus Division of Police. After jumping the curb, the Nissan Murano swerved across the eastbound and westbound lanes of East Broad Street, eventually crashing into a tree.

The driver was taken in critical condition to Ohio State University East Hospital in critical condition, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Columbus Police Accident Investigation Unit continues to investigate the cause of the crash.