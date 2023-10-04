COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has died after a workplace accident Wednesday morning at a construction site in south Columbus.

A spokesperson with the Columbus Division of Fire said that emergency crews took one person to Grant Medical Center just before 11 a.m. after an injury at a construction site at Jaeger Street in German Village.

A police dispatcher told NBC4 the emergency was described as a workplace accident.

The victim was initially listed in critical condition but was later pronounced dead, according to the Columbus Division of Fire. Workers at the scene told NBC4 that they received a message to evacuate the building.