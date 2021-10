COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is dead after the vehicle they were in caught fire following a crash Sunday afternoon on the west side of Columbus.

The crash happened near the 1600 block of Dublin Road at approximately 1:23 p.m.

The Columbus Division of Fire said there are investigators on the scene.

Fire officials said the vehicle that caught fire was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

No cause of the crash nor the identity of anyone involved has been released.