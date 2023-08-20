COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being pulled from a pond at the Franklin Park Conservatory early Sunday morning in east Columbus.

Columbus police say that at 4:39 a.m., a black Nissan Altima was being driven on the path on the southwest side of the conservatory before it was driven into a pond. A dive team arrived on scene and pulled the driver from the water.

The driver was taken to OSU East Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead at 5:59 a.m., per police. CPD’s accident investigation unit will be investigating this crash.