COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a car crashed into a northwest Columbus house near Hilliard overnight Saturday, according to Columbus Police.

Police say officers went to the 3400 block of Trabue Road around 3:45am on the report that a vehicle was in a house.

At 4:00am, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, per police.

Officials with Columbus Police, Fire, and Hilliard Police are investigating this crash.