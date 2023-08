COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – One person has died after a fatal car accident near the intersection of Fairwood Avenue and East Deshler Avenue.

Columbus officers were called to the scene at 7:21 p.m. Upon arrival, one person was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:31 p.m.

One adult passenger was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Another passenger was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in unknown condition.