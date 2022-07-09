COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle overnight Saturday near a highway in downtown Columbus, according to police.

Police say officers went to I-670 and Neil Ave. at 3:51 a.m. and found a person with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead just after 4:00 a.m., per police. The eastbound lanes at I-670 near the site of the incident remain closed.

No further information is known at this time.