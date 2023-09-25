COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A person is dead after being found unresponsive in a northeast Columbus neighborhood late Sunday night.

According to Columbus police, officers arrived at the 1600 block of Alona Drive in the Clinton Estates neighborhood at 10:26 p.m. after a complaint was reported regarding an unresponsive person. Police found an unidentified adult in a residence suffering from visible injuries.

Clinton Township medics took the victim to an area hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:27 p.m. The name of the victim is being withheld until next of kin can be notified.

Police detained 19-year-old Latrell Stafford at the scene and he was eventually charged with murder. CPD did not say what led to the incident or how the victim died.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Columbus Police Detective Stevens at (614) 645-3750, the Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).

