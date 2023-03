One person is in critical condition after being shot in Driving Park Friday night. (NBC4 Photo/Sen Li)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after being shot in southeast Columbus Friday night.

Dispatchers confirmed that police responded to the 1000 block of Studer Avenue in Driving Park on a reported shooting at about 9:45 p.m. The victim has been transported to Grant Medical Center.

Police are at the scene investigating and did not have suspect information.

