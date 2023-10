COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is critically injured after being shot in north Columbus Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency dispatchers said they received a report of a shooting at 4:37 p.m. on the 4300 block of Luxury Lane in the Northern Lights neighborhood. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Dispatchers did not have information on a suspect or what led to the shooting as of 5 p.m..