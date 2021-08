COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in east Columbus.

Police were called to the 1700 block of East Whittier Street at 12:51 Friday afternoon.

They say one person suffering from gunshot wounds was taken to Grant Hospital in critical condition.

Police say they are looking for two men in construction clothing and driving a red SUV.

