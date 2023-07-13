This article discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, call or text 988 to reach the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline available 24/7. To reach the 24/7 Crisis Text Helpline, text 4HOPE to 741741.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is critically injured following a self-inflicted gunshot in north Columbus Thursday evening.

Dispatchers told NBC4 they first received a report of a shooting at about 5:45 p.m. in the 5900 block of Karl Road, in the Northgate neighborhood. The victim was taken in critical condition to Riverside Methodist Hospital.

The shooting comes after five shootings occurred in Columbus within 24 hours on Wednesday, leaving three dead.

This is a developing story.