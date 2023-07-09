COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon in southeast Columbus.

According to a police dispatcher, a 911 call was received just before 11:30 a.m. about a pedestrian that was hit by a car at the 2100 block of Alum Creek Drive near the Winslow Drive intersection.

The victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and is listed in critical condition. A police dispatcher confirmed the driver that hit the pedestrian remained at the scene after the crash.

Southbound lanes of Alum Creek Drive nearby are currently closed for the investigation. For the latest traffic conditions, click here.