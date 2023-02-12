COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after being shot Sunday morning in east Columbus.

According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 5400 block of Red Bird Court just before 6 a.m. on reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was promptly taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition and was pronounced dead just after 6:20 a.m. One person was detained after the shooting, according to the CPD dispatcher.

No further information is known at this time.